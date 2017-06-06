4-H livestock clubs hold 2017 feeder show

By Allie WIlley

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | 4-H livestock clubs held their 2017 feeder show on May 13. Kids came in from the sheep, goat and pig clubs to learn more about the annual show and their animals. In the morning, the kids brought in their animals to weigh, and they got them prepared for a show. The lunch was provided by the FFA program in Meeker. While everyone enjoyed lunch Alex Plumb came in to educate everyone on meat evaluation. Once lunch was ended the kids split up into groups by animal species to learn the basics of showing and what they need to know to get into the ring.

The show started with showmanship for the goat club. The results were seniors: Macy Collins, grand champion; Allie Willey, reserve champion. Intermediate: Dawson Willey, grand champion; Tatum Kennedy, reserve champion. Juniors: Matthew Willey, grand champion; reserve champion, Justin Allred.

The sheep showmanship followed the goats. The results were seniors: Macy Collins, grand champion; Kacie Lapp, reserve champion. Intermediate: Tatum Kennedy, grand champion; Andrew Dorris, reserve champion. Juniors: Braydin Raley, grand champion; Nathan Smith, reserve champion.

The swine club was next. Not wanting to cause stress someone brought pigs for the kids to use so they didn’t need to bring in their own pigs. The results were seniors: Kacie Lapp, grand champion; Jared Henderson, reserve champion. Intermediate: Marryn Shults, grand champion; Tatum Kennedy, reserve champion. Juniors: Justin Allred, grand champion, Hayden Shults, reserve champion.

The day ended by gathering everyone together and handing out awards to winners.

A special thanks to all the sponsors who donated prizes so that the kids were able to leave the day with something in their hands. Sponsors included Willey Family Farms, Little Beaver Goats, D-L Ranch (Danny Lapp), Redi Services, Tricia Rupp, Renae Nelson, Ace Hardware, Samuelsons True Value, Watts Ranch Market, MGM, Amy and Jak Kilduff.

