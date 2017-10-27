A Magical Night at Hogwarts in Meeker this Saturday

MEEKER | The Hogwarts Express will be making a stop in Meeker this week as the magical world of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series comes alive.

Two exciting events, one tonight and one Saturday, will be hosted by the CSU Extension Office and the 4-H Councils.

First up, a Harry Potter-themed 4-H Achievement Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4-H building at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character and try for top honors in the costume contest, enter to win door prizes and enjoy some delicious lasagna. Guests are asked to please bring a side dish or dessert to share.

The annual 4-H achievement night is an opportunity to recognize 4-H participants and leaders for their accomplishments, as well as a time to explain what 4-H is and what it does for the community. Anyone interested in 4-H is welcome to come see what it’s all about.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 28, “A Magical Night at Hogwarts in Meeker” will take place from 6-10 p.m. This event will also be held at the fairgrounds, and the 4-H building will be transformed through the magic of talented community members. The event will benefit the county‘s hardworking 4-H clubs.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people). Galleons (tokens) will be sold to use at booths set up by various 4-H clubs offering games, activities, experiments, food, drink and sweets. Activities will be available for all ages, from toddlers through adults. Several booths will offer STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and math) educational activities. Those booths will be free of charge.

“It will be a Halloween carnival based on the Harry Potter book series,” according to a news release from the extension office.

Get a Butter Beer at the Three Broomsticks, enjoy dinner in the Great Hall, hop through the Spider Cave Bouncehouse, take Potions or Transfiguration Classes, play Quidditch, fish for goodies in Hermione’s magical bag, purchase a wand at Ollivander’s Wand Shop, and see if you can make it through the Maze and the Dungeon (held in the indoor arena).

Other attractions include:

– Honeyduke’s Sweet Shop

– Sorting Hat Cupcakes

– Colin Creevey’s Photobooth

– Professor Trelawney’s “Find Your Wizard Name”

– Dobby’s Sock Sorting

– Professor Sprout’s “Planting Mandrakes”

The funds raised from Saturday’s event will go toward local 4-H clubs.

Whether you’re a wizard or a muggle, a die-hard fan of the beloved book series or just someone looking for family-friendly fun, “A Magical Night at Hogwarts in Meeker” is a great way to spend your evening and support local 4-H programs.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact the Extension office at 970-878-9490.

Like this: Like Loading...