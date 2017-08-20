Ace Trucking wins coed softball tourney

Record sixth win for the team

August 20, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Slider, Sports 0

For a sixth time in the nine-year history of the Coed Softball League, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks District, Ace Trucking won the traveling team trophy, with a come-from-behind win against defending champs Ripped Shorts, in the championship game and finish the season undefeated in 14 games. Pictured with the bracket and team trophy are; Frankielee Forster, Norian Edwards, Jacob Blazon, Jennifer Caulfield, Ron Kelly Crawford, Finley Deming, Natosha Clatterbaugh, David May, Donald Blazon, Brenden Clatterbaugh (in front of bracket), Stephanie Overton, Mike Pfister, Clay Randall (holding trophy), Winter Blazon, Alex Smith, Jody May, Savana May, Sawyer May. Shiloh May and Obie Deming holding his son Emerson. Bobby Gutierrez Photo

MEEKER | Ace Trucking capped off an undefeated season with a 19-15 win over Ripped Shorts, the defending champs, in the championship game of the annual Coed Softball League, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks.
“Thanks to the rec. district for another great season and the maintenance crew for always having the fields prepped,” Ace Trucking team captain Donald Blazon said. Congratulations to all the other teams and thanks to David May (owner of Ace Trucking) for sponsoring our team.”
Ace Trucking entered the single elimination tournament undefeated in 12 games and the No. 1 seed, for which they received a first-round bye in the tournament. Ace Trucking defeated Edge Salon in the semifinals, after Edge Salon eliminated Flatliners in the first round.
On the other side of the bracket, defending champion Ripped Shorts, entered the tournament as the number three seed, losing games during the regular season to Ace Trucking and Watt’s Ranch Market, who was the tournament’s second seed in the tournament.
Ripped Shorts defeated the Warriors in the first round and Watt’s defeated Fat & Happy to advance to the semifinal game.
Ripped Shorts came from behind to beat Watt’s Ranch Market in the semifinal game to set up a rematch of last year’s championship game only with a different outcome this year.
Both teams hit the ball well in the championship game and the defending champs lead 11-10, before Ace Trucking got to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, where they rallied to come from behind, hitting two home runs over the fence and scoring nine more runs.
Ripped Shorts got to bat in the top of the sixth, where they scored four runs but it would not be enough to defend their title..
Ace Trucking will get their name on the traveling trophy for a record sixth time.

