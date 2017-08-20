Ace Trucking wins coed softball tourney

MEEKER | Ace Trucking capped off an undefeated season with a 19-15 win over Ripped Shorts, the defending champs, in the championship game of the annual Coed Softball League, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Parks.

“Thanks to the rec. district for another great season and the maintenance crew for always having the fields prepped,” Ace Trucking team captain Donald Blazon said. Congratulations to all the other teams and thanks to David May (owner of Ace Trucking) for sponsoring our team.”

Ace Trucking entered the single elimination tournament undefeated in 12 games and the No. 1 seed, for which they received a first-round bye in the tournament. Ace Trucking defeated Edge Salon in the semifinals, after Edge Salon eliminated Flatliners in the first round.

On the other side of the bracket, defending champion Ripped Shorts, entered the tournament as the number three seed, losing games during the regular season to Ace Trucking and Watt’s Ranch Market, who was the tournament’s second seed in the tournament.

Ripped Shorts defeated the Warriors in the first round and Watt’s defeated Fat & Happy to advance to the semifinal game.

Ripped Shorts came from behind to beat Watt’s Ranch Market in the semifinal game to set up a rematch of last year’s championship game only with a different outcome this year.

Both teams hit the ball well in the championship game and the defending champs lead 11-10, before Ace Trucking got to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, where they rallied to come from behind, hitting two home runs over the fence and scoring nine more runs.

Ripped Shorts got to bat in the top of the sixth, where they scored four runs but it would not be enough to defend their title..

Ace Trucking will get their name on the traveling trophy for a record sixth time.

Like this: Like Loading...