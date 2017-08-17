Back to school … August 17, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0 Rangely students returned to school this week just as the mornings cooled off enough to require light jackets. Meeker students return to school on Monday. Please watch for children walking to and from school and pay attention to school bus signals on the roads. Matt Scoggins photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Leave a Reply