Bi-partisan group of state legislators seeking path to education success

RBC | A bi-partisan group of ten Colorado legislators has announced they are embarking on an effort to engage Coloradans in what they say will be “a meaningful conversation about the future of education” in the state. The Colorado Department of Education, the Department of Higher Education, and the Governor’s Office have all pledged to support the effort according to the group’s letter to superintendents and school boards across Colorado.

Rio Blanco County’s state representative, Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale), is a member of the group as is Millie Hamner (D-Frisco), also a Western Slope representative. Six state representatives and three senators comprise the group.

Their letter indicates they want to engage education leaders, teachers, parents, students, and taxpayers in the process. They want focus on thinking decades ahead and developing “a compelling vision and plan for the future of education that supports the success” of Colorado students.

One of the upfront issues these legislators identified in the letter is the uneven financial base among the state’s 178 school districts. Also mentioned were concerns that many students arrive at both Kindergarten and post-secondary levels unprepared to continue without some remediation. The legislators point out that while some districts show gains in student achievement, the overall gains are only moderate.

These legislators are seeking advice now on getting input from all corners of Colorado. Specifically, they are reaching out to superintendents, school boards and district accountability committees. They have set forth a few questions on which they would like to get answers. These include the degree of satisfaction with all student outcomes and the sharing of effective education strategies, beliefs on what lies a decade or more ahead for student learning experiences, and what districts’ primary challenges are.

They also ask what the Colorado Legislature has done to support or detract from student success. They ask interested parties to get involved, whether or not such an effort appears it could be useful, who should be involved, and what additional questions might be asked.

The Meeker Board of Education and District Accountability Committee both discussed the legislative request at their meetings this week and are expected make responses to the legislators by early March.

Asked for comment on the legislators’ effort, Meeker Superintendent Chris Selle said, “I am pleased that our elected officials are attempting to take some leadership to fix a funding system that has now failed our students for many years. I hope the final outcome of this effort will deliver the promise that it offers at this time.”

