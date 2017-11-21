BLM Christmas tree permits on sale

RBC | Permits for cutting Christmas trees on Bureau of Land Management lands within suggested areas of the White River Field Office are now on sale. Permits are $10 per tree and may be purchased at the White River Field Office, 220 E. Market St., Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Permits are also available at the Rio Blanco County Clerk Office in Rangely. Maps of suggested cutting areas are available where permits are sold. Pinyon pine and junipers are the only types of trees that may be cut. The BLM allows three permits per household to be purchased at a time. For more information, call the BLM information desk 970-878-3800.
