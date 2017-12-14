Body identified as missing Rangely man

RANGELY | The Colorado Bureau Of Investigation has positively identified the body of Peter Ruffner, a 66-year-old male resident of Rangely, Colo.

Ruffner’s body was recovered from the White River near Texas Beach about four miles west of Rangely on Nov. 29, 2017. He had been missing since Friday, Sept. 29.

Following his disappearance, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Deputies and search and rescue teams conducted searches in the area of his residence and around the residence, which offered no clues to his whereabouts. Investigators are now waiting on forensic test results to determine Ruffner’s cause of death.

On Nov. 29 at approximately 3 p.m., RBC Sheriff Anthony Mazzola was patrolling in the Rangely area and went to Texas Beach as part of the continued search efforts for Ruffner. Sheriff Mazzola met Rangely resident Luke Scott, who was hunting for ducks along the river. Scott reported to Sheriff Mazzola that he had just found a body in the river. Sheriff Mazzola requested assistance from the Rangely Fire Department and the Rio Blanco County Coroner in retrieving the body from the river.

When the cause of death is determined, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office will provide another press release.

