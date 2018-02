Meeker’s Girl Scout Brownie Troop #1645 would like to thank Mountain Valley Bank and everyone in the community who supported its booth at the Fall Festival. They used some of the money raised to go to the rock climbing gym in Grand Junction and had a great time: Avarie Caufield, Jill Ward, Iris Gianinetti, Auri Murray, Althea Halstead, Iris Holmes and Norah Loar.

Courtesy Photo

