Bugling & Camouflage Contest…

The annual Elk Bugling and Camo Contest for first through fifth grade students, sponsored by the Meeker Police Department and WREA, had 24 contestants this year. The Grand Champion of the bugling contest was fourth-grader Hayden Garcia (left). Tilden Gates won first place, Hoyt Garcia won second, Cody Richardson took third, Augie Halstead won fourth and Clay Randall won fifth place. Second-grader Eli Rundberg (right) won first place in the camouflage contest (the top six camo competitors are listed on Page 8A). Patti Hoke photos

