Christmasfest kicks off in Rangely

RANGELY | Christmasfest 2017 kicked off Nov. 20 with the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt and ends with an a cappella Christmas performance Saturday, Dec. 9. Dec. 7 is the annual Light Up Rangely contest. Sleigh rides and a chili and cocoa bar will be Dec. 8. The Elf Land Carnival, the Snowflake Baby contest, Breakfast with Santa and Parade of Lights take place Dec. 9. For more information and a complete schedule of events, call the Western Rio Blanco Recreation and Park District at 970-675-8211 for details, or visit westernrioblanco.org
