Community Calendar: Dec. 31-Jan. 6
December 31, 2015 Herald Times Staff 0
• Meeker Recreation Center holiday hours: Meeker Recreation Center will close at Noon on Thursday, Dec, 31 and be closed Friday, Jan. 1 in celebration of New Year’s. Regular hours resume Jan. 2. 970-878-3403; www.meekerrecdistrict.com […]
Community Calendar: Nov. 12-18
November 12, 2015 Herald Times Staff 0
• Science Friday with Doc Bob. Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. • Winter Line-Up Registration begins Nov. 16. Make sure you get your spot in the classes you […]
Community Calendar—Sept. 10-16
September 10, 2015 Herald Times Staff 0
• Volunteers still needed for sheepdog trials. Volunteers are still needed to work the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Trials, which run now through Sunday at Ute Park in Meeker. It is a great way to meet […]
