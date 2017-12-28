Community Calendar: December 28, 2017

– Meeker Recreation Center closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Normal hours resume on Jan. 2. ERBM Recreation and Park District, 970-878-3403.

– Hoops for Charity tournament Dec. 29 at 9 a.m at the Meeker High School gym. Third-eighth graders are invited to participate in the eighth annual Hoops for Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. A portion of the tournament proceeds will be donated to each division winner’s charity of choice. Registration deadline is Dec. 28. More information at www.MeekerRecDistrict.com and 970-878-3403.

– The Rangely Moms Group meets the first Thursday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church (207 S. Sunset Ave.) to help connect moms in our community. Any moms who have newborn through elementary aged children are welcome to join us for food, fellowship and fun. Childcare is provided. The first meeting is free. Subsequent meetings are $5. Scholarships are available if needed.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. The first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult Open Gym pickleball Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the MES gym. For 18 and older. Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Adult open gym basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Call 878-3403 for details.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). Jan. 8 we will be discussing “The Garner Files” by James Garner. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

