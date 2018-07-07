COMMUNITY PRIDE …

July 7, 2018 Special to the Herald Times

The Meeker 4-H Sewing Club completed their Community Pride Project this week by fixing some of the Meeker Massacre Pageant costumes. Several costumes needed a lot of work to be worn again due to many years of use. The members enjoyed playing a role in helping the community. COURTESY PHOTO

