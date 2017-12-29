Correction

RBC | In last week’s edition of the Herald Times we reported that county assessor’s office planned to hire additional help. That is incorrect, according to RBC Assessor Renae Nielsen. The office had an employee retire and Nielsen requested to hold part of a position’s salary in a contingency fund, contingent on county growth. The difference in the retired employee’s salary and what is being held in the contingency fund is the amount Nielsen would like to see go to the department’s current employees for additional duties assigned to them as a result of not replacing the retired employee. We regret the error.

