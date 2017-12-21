CPW issues summons for man accused of shooting Meeker buck last month

MEEKER | The man accused of shooting the 5×5 mule deer buck last month has been issued a summons by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8, 2018. Taylor Shane-Thomas Gambill, 19, of Lakewood, Colo., reportedly shot an arrow at a mule deer buck at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 near the intersection of 11th Street and Sage Court. The wounded buck was found the following morning at a private residence and had to be put down by law enforcement.
Gambill has been charged with hunting mule deer without a proper and valid 2017 deer license, unlawfully taking wildlife, failing to attempt to locate and take into possession injured wildlife, unlawfully hunting outside an established deer season and unlawfully releasing an arrow in a careless manner endangering property.
Hunting without a license carries a maximum penalty of twice the cost of the most expensive license and the loss of 15 hunting license points. The maximum penalty for unlawfully taking wildlife is $700 and the loss of 15 license points. Failing to locate injured wildlife carries a fine of $100 and 15 points. Hunting out of season carries a fine of twice the cost of the most expensive license and the loss of 15 points. The penalty for releasing an arrow in a careless manner endangering property ranges from $100 to $1,000 and up to one year in jail.

