ERBM Recreation and Park District hosted the annual cribbage competition on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Meeker Recreation Center. Thirteen players vied for top honors with Bobby Gutierrez, left, and Tim Nelson, right, participating in the championship round. Gutierrez won the competition and was awarded a cribbage board made by Zach Clatterbaugh’s high school class. Tournament proceeds ($225) will be given to HopeWest.

ERBM STAFF PHOTO

