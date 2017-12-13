Days Gone By: December 7, 2017

The Meeker Herald — 100 years ago

– “Now is the winter of our discontent,” as Richard III remarked on one occasion. But (to use another classical expression) we have no kick coming We have had a long and delightful fall, and Old Man Winter can now come along and do his worst, which will not be much.

– Our neighboring town of Rifle has just spent $5,000 in repairing its water mains. A water system is an expensive luxury, but it is a prime necessity, especially since Carlson fixed this state so other kinds of fluid are not available.

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Sunday afternoon was a proud and memorable occasion for the Rio Blanco County Historical Society as well as for all county residents, when this new addition was dedicated in an impressive and memorable dedication service.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– Pioneers Hospital will run out of money in January according to Quorum Health Services Inc. management consultants.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– A more distastesful word than “hippies” hasn’t come to mind. The movement has come to stand for a moral breakdown in American society, a contempt for the decencies.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– Investigation of the soil around the underground tanks at DUCO is continueing in prepartion for the Rangely Development Agency deciding whether or not to proceed with the purchase of the DUCO property.

