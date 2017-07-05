Days Gone By: June 29, 2017

The Meeker Herald

— 100 years ago

– There will be a proper celebration of the Fourth of July at Buford. A basket picnic, roping, bronco busing and other out-of-door sports Dancing in afternoon and evening. Refreshments on the grounds. Everybody welcome.

– Wind and dust were the weather features for the week.

– We ought to have rain pretty soon. The alfalfa season is near at hand.

– Progressive farmer Frank Sheridan bought a Bull tractor this week.

– Mayor Simms hasn’t got much hair on top of his head, but what little he has, got a good chance to turn gray this week, owing to water works worry. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown—or words to that effect.

– Wright Ball and Alan Smith returned from Denver midweek. The naval surgeons at the Denver station discovered that Wright was flatfooted, and rejected him on this account. Wright has the satisfaction of knowing that he offered his services to his country in the time of need. Alan Smith passed all physical examinations and is now in the country’s naval service.

– Most of us can if we choose make the world a palace or a prison—Lord Avebury

The Meeker Herald — 50 years ago

– Newcomers to Meeker graciously accepted the Meeker Jaycee and businessmen’s invitation to a hamburger fry and get acquainted hour at the City Park Wednesday evening. Approximately 250 attended.

– New Stage Coach owners and managers Dale Downing and Iris Ratkiewicz announced Wednesday morning that if the Highway Department gives its permission to lay a new sewer line underneath Highway 13 west of Meeker, a local contractor would start work immediately and the cafe and bar would be open for business the morning of July 3. Along with the general cleaning, the interior of the Stage Coach has been repainted.

The Meeker Herald — 25 years ago

– For the first time in several years, Meeker has an ‘important’ softball league, reports Michelle Miller, rec district director. This is thanks to the support of local businesses who sponsored the teams. Captains for the coed teams are: Clair Brown and Lisa Cook, Meeker Herald; Dallas Boren, Downing’s Hardware; Mike Griffin, Lyn Mar Tools; Dave Carnahan and Liz Turner, Rustic Saloon; Todd Gerloff, White River Electric; Randy Hall, First National Bank of the Rockies; and Steve Overton,Overton Brothers.

– Lake Avery will slowly be drained this summer to repair the outlet gate. Division officials will begin lowering the lake this week. It will drain at a rate of about one foot per day.

– Jim Joy, county surveyor, instigated the preservation of the last known mile marker for the original Meeker Town Site. The stone was set around 1886 to 1904, Joy estimated. He and his crew fenced the stone with funds from Rio Blanco Count and put in a concrete base around it. The stone sits at the top of Ninth Street and is on land owned by the Cale, Moniz and Theos families.

Rangely Times — 50 years ago

– Darrell King, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. King of Rangely, has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and is taking his basic training in San Diego, Calif.

– The difference between an itch and an allergy is about $25.

– It has been said that when an editor pleases everyone he will be neither sitting nor standing, and he will be in the midst of flowers.

– One of life’s briefest moments is the time between reading the sign on the freeway and realizing you just missed the off ramp.

– One way to be sure that crime won’t pay is to let the government run it.

– Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Richard D. Brenton on the birth of a baby girl, born June 18, 1967, named Peggy Sue.

– Congratulation to Mr. and Mrs. George Wilczek on the birth of a baby boy born June 19, 1967 named Paul Alan.

– The yard-of-the-week plaque was placed in the beautifully kept yard of the W.F. McCoys this week.

Rangely Times — 25 years ago

– There have been a number of problems involving the installation of fences by private persons. Town regulations are very specific. Fences cannot be over six feet and in front yards not over four feet in height.

– Dear Editor: If the Super Value store is estimated to cost $1,571,000 and if public funds to help build it are $585,000, then 37 percent of the total cost is being paid for by the taxpayers. In all fairness to the competing grocery stores, this money should be divided evenly among all of them.

– Rangely’s littlest performer is really tearing up the countryside this summer. Roxie Long has been asked back to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Roxie will have another hour show in the Pepsi Park on Sept. 4. She is really excited because later that evening she’ll get to see Vince Gill in concert. Roxie is only 10 years old.

