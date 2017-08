Eleanor Marie Strickland

July 21, 2017

Eleanor Marie Strickland, of Grand Junction, died Friday, July 21, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. Memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Grand Junction.

July 21, 2017

Like this: Like Loading...