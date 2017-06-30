Elks Park Rib Cook-Off July 1

RANGELY | Contest is Saturday, July 1, at Elks Park. You may begin cooking no earlier than 8 a.m. and judging will be at 3 p.m. If you need more information on cooking time please notify Camilla, Kirstin or Bethany at 675-8211. Competitors are responsible for supplying their own cooking equipment, tents, tables and meats. Meat must be cooked on location by whatever means you would like. You can marinate your ribs the night before but all cooking must be done on site. Cookers may not dig pits. Teams must cook at least two racks of baby back ribs (no beef ribs or spare ribs.) You may cook more slabs if you wish. The judging will be done by a judging panel that has been preselected. There will be a cash prize awarded for first, second and third places. Call 970-675-8211 with any questions.

