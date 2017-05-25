EMS week May 21-27

MEEKER | May 21-27, 2017, has been designated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week to recognize EMS providers for the services they perform. This year’s theme is “Always in Service.”

“They endure grueling hours and miss holidays and family celebrations,” said Meeker Fire Chief Terry Skidmore of the 26 EMS responders who volunteer for Meeker Fire and Rescue.

According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, “…emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care… the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public and other out of hospital medical care providers.”

