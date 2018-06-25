Enter the Fourth of July parade

June 25, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

MEEKER | Anyone can enter the parade, whether you are an individual, an organization, a business or just have a message. Stop by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce or visit meekerchamber.com to get an entry form and return it to the Chamber by June 28. 

Related Articles

County

Up and Down El Rio Blanco: Cowboy up!

July 22, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0

“Hey Bobby, I have a complaint,” my friend said as I walked into his business the other day.“And what’s that?” I asked. I appreciate constructive criticism, especially from those I consider mentors, like my complaining […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply