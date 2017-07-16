FCCLA members compete at national conference

July 16, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

Jeniffer Kincher and Kolbi Franklin, with advisor Iris Franklin and Brenda Hummel (not pictured) attended the FCCLA national leadership conference in Nashville, Tenn., the first week of July.

MEEKER I From July 1-7, two Meeker Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members competed at the Unlimited Possibilities National Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

After placing at their state conference, Jeniffer Kincher and Kolbi Franklin, along with their advisors Iris Franklin and Brenda Hummel, began fundraising to take their Students Taking Action for Recognition (STAR) event project to nationals. The national conference is the highest level of competition for the students. STAR events are competitive events in which FCCLA members are recognized for proficiency and achievements in chapter, individual, leadership and career projects.
Kincher took gold at the state level and also at the national level for participating in recycle and redesign. Franklin, who competed in illustrated talk, took silver at state and earned gold at nationals.
Aside from competing, the two Meeker residents toured and learned the history of the people and city of Nashville. They had the opportunity to visit the Hermitage, former home of Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States. A visit to the Grand Old Opry was also a highlight. They attended workshops to learn leadership skills to grow FCCLA membership and met other future leaders from around the U.S.
After an incredible, educational and entertaining trip, the duo are grateful for the donations, advisors and the help from local businesses. Both want to compete again next year and hope that more FCCLA members are able to experience the National Leadership Conference in the future. All Meeker High School students who are interested in FCCLA are welcome to join this upcoming school year to experience unlimited possibilities.

