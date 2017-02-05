First 2017 baby… February 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Births, Milestones 0 Andrew and Dannie Massey and big sister Alise of Meeker welcome baby boy Neal Lawrence Massey, who arrived Jan. 25, 2017, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo. He weighed in at 6 pounds 9.8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Patty Bean. Paternal grandparents are Jill Massey and Tim McFarland. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
