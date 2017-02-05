First 2017 baby…

February 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Births, Milestones 0

Andrew and Dannie Massey and big sister Alise of Meeker welcome baby boy Neal Lawrence Massey, who arrived Jan. 25, 2017, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo. He weighed in at 6 pounds 9.8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Patty Bean. Paternal grandparents are Jill Massey and Tim McFarland. Courtesy Photo

