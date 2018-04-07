First Dinosaur pot shop opens

April 7, 2018

DINOSAUR | The Town of Dinosaur’s first retail marijuana shop, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, opened last week. The store is part of a chain of Colorado retail stores with additional locations in Gunnison and Ridgeway.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis, which is located at 420 Brontosaurus Blvd, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The store is the first to open of three retail marijuana applications the town approved earlier this year. The other two applicants are still completing the state licensing process.

Last year Dinosaur residents approved an additional marijuana tax referendum with 67 percent approval placing the total tax at 5 percent. In November 2016, Dinosaur voters approved allowing marijuana retail stores in within town limits.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis is less than five miles from the Utah border where all marijuana use is illegal.

