Free entrance to state parks for military, veterans during August

RBC | Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free park entrance to active-duty military and veterans during the entire month of August as a result of House Bill 15-1045, signed into law May 27, 2015.

“We are very appreciative of Colorado’s military community and encourage them to take advantage of this offer to get out and enjoy the recreational opportunities within state parks,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid.

Archery, boating, rock climbing, hiking, geocaching and wildlife-viewing, along with well-equipped nature centers and picnic areas are just a few of the options available for service members to relax and recharge.

CPW encourages eligible individuals to get their pass in advance at any CPW office or state park to avoid delays at the gate on a planned recreation day.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel (including active duty, Reserve and National Guard members) can obtain a military hang-tag pass valid for free admission during the month of August by showing the CPW parks staff one of the following: Active or retired military identification, DD Form 2, DD Form 2765, DD214, Veterans Affairs medical card, a current Colorado Driver’s License or state issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it.

Once eligibility is confirmed, the military hang-tag pass is issued to the service member. The hang-tag pass is valid when hung from the rear-view mirror of a service member occupied vehicle, and admits all passengers of that vehicle.

Though park entrance fees are waived for veterans and active-duty personnel in the month of August, activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license and permit. Go to bit.ly/2uT1dzU to locate a state park near you.

