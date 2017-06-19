Get your 4th of July parade float entries in

June 19, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The annual parade during Range Call, hosted by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, will be held in downtown Meeker on Main Street starting at 10 a.m. It will begin on Seventh and Main streets and will conclude at Fourth and Main streets. Anyone can enter the parade—whether you are an individual, an organization, a business or a vehicle with a message! Just fill out the Parade Entry Form 2017 and send it to the Chamber of Commerce by June 30. It’s free! Visit meekerchamber.com or call 878-5510.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Main Street Madness tourney

July 3, 2011 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I Current and “older” basketball players and basketball fans: the Meeker Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first annual Main Street Madness three-on-three basketball tournament (formerly hosted by the Meeker boys’ basketball teams). Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply