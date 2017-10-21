Goodbye, stoplight…

October 21, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0

The town of Rangely bid farewell to its stoplight Tuesday. Damages incurred earlier this year when a truck ran into the pole were deemed too costly to repair. It was the only traditional stoplight in Rio Blanco County. Bart Nielsen Photo

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Counties pushing night seat belts

July 31, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC | The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies in 11 counties support the Click It or Ticket campaign to save lives by increasing seat belt use at night. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply