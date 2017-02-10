Guest Editorial: Spring spotlight from recreation district

By Sean VonRoenn

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation & Park District set a goal in 2016 to reach 35,000 visits in our 35th year of operations. With your support, the Meeker Recreation Center far surpassed the 35K goal for facility usage with 37,328 total visits, an average of more than 100 visits per day. Of those visits, 25,654 were by members, representing 1085 different individuals in our community. Drop-in guests accounted for 11,674 visits.

In addition to these numbers are the myriad of program visitors and passive users of the building who take advantage of the health, wellness, and leisure opportunities and amenities available. Whether it’s our weekly Gentlemen’s Group or Game Day, the PIGS (Projects in Grocery Sacks) group participants, or attendees in a movie matinee, fitness, dance, gardening or nutrition class, there truly is something for everyone.

As the Recreation Center approaches its first decade of operation (our 10 year anniversary is coming up in 2018) let’s make it another banner year and blow these numbers away in the pursuit of healthy and active lifestyles that benefit us individually and collectively as a community.

Speaking of numbers, have you ever wondered where you can find detailed information on ERBM’s annual revenue and expenditures? Or maybe you’d like to know how many people attend certain programs or how much is collected in fees for various activities? Perhaps you’d just like to read more about what our park and facility staff have been up to? Look no further as our district’s comprehensive annual report, which highlights all of this information and much more, will be available in March, both online at our district website, meekerrecdistrict.com and by request through the Recreation Center’s guest services.

As we continually strive to keep improving services and amenities, an internal improvement our maintenance staff has been actively working on is an extensive renovation and refurbishment of the maintenance shop building located at the corner of Sulphur Creek and Ute Road. ERBM park and facility services have significantly expanded over the last five years, including the management of several town park locations and a new trail system which has created a critical need for additional space for equipment and staff. Once completed this spring, the renovated maintenance building will greatly enhance our ability to care for and continue to operate District resources in a safe, efficient, and quality manner.

Please let us know what feedback you have as we continually look to improve our services and thanks for a great 35th anniversary year in 2016. We invite you, your family, neighbors and friends to continue to make ERBM your destination for exceptional recreation, cultural and outdoor experiences throughout 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...