Handling the Holidays grief workshop

MEEKER | The holidays can be a difficult time of year when grieving the death of a loved one. HopeWest invites you to a free information session that will provide ideas for self-care, new traditions and memorializing your loved one. Thursday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Meeker Library meeting room. Entrance off Main Street. This free program is open to all adults in our community who are grieving the death of a loved one. For more information contact Solveig at 970-878-9383 or email solson@hopewestco.org

