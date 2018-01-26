Horseshoes for Hope FFA fundraiser for local teacher

By ALLIE WILLEY

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | Horseshoes for Hope is being run by the Meeker FFA organization to raise money to help Kris Casey. Casey was diagnosed with breast cancer and is getting ready to undergo radiation treatment. The FFA organization made the decision to help Casey with the process since she has done so much for our community and were wanting to give back somehow. The FFA program felt that Casey deserved everything and more for how much she has been able to help her students. Almost everyone had Casey as a teacher at one point or another.

“I just feel that this would be a great opportunity to give back. I mean, I’ve heard so many great things about her and I am honored to be able to be a part of something that can help in some way,” said FFA member Emily Beene.

FFA members will be creating everyday things from horseshoes for sale to the public. They are making things like rings, bracelets, necklaces, candle holders, keyholders, coasters, picture frames and many more. They plan to sell their creations on Feb. 9 during the basketball games in the lobby. All the money raised will be going to Casey, and 15 percent will also be going to another cancer organization of their choice. The students in charge are Emily Beene and Derek Neilson. They’ve put in tons of hard work and dedication to make it happen. The FFA program has had this project going on for a few months, and they are excited to reveal what they have made to everyone.

