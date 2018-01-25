Ice Fishing Day this Saturday, Jan. 27

MEEKER | Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Family Fun Ice Fishing event is free for all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 27 at Lake Avery. A valid fishing license is required for all participants 16 and older. For more information on the event, visit www.erbmrec.com or the Meeker Recreation Center.

