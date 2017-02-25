It’s showtime …

February 25, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Slider 0

The It's Showtime Livestock 4-H Club has had two meetings and a field trip to Macy Collins' barn. Officers this year are president Macy Collins, vice president Mary Baylie, secretary Hadley Franklin, treasurer Montey Franklin, reporter Charlie Rogers, council representatives Zoey LeBlanc, Nevaeh LeBlanc and Eva Scritchfield, pledge leaders Aimee Shults and Brynley Barton. We have talked about Mother's Day Dinner, jackpots and beef weigh in. Brynley, Hadley, Eva and Macy have all done their demonstrations. The next meeting is March 14. courtesy photo

