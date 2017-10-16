

courtesy photo

The contestants in the first annual Jammin’ Lamb competitions were Scott Creecy with spiced ground lamb tacos with Israeli salad topping; Clint Shults with roasted lamb shoulder with butter garlic rosemary rub; Ben Cunningham with Kentucky-style barbecue lamb shoulder with green Hatch chili and cheesy grits; Pioneer Medical Cafe with cold smoked lamb shoulder served charcuterie board-style with tomatoes, olives and hummus; San Delana Riebold with braised rosemary citrus lamb shoulder served with yellow grain flatbread and veggie pairing served with ‘mint’ jelly made with peaches. Cunningham (above right) won first place, Creecy second, Pioneer Medical Cafe third and Riebold won the People’s Choice award (below right).



