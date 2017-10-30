Kasey Rosendahl wins prestigious award for his leatherworking

By Eowyn Larson

MEEKER | Kasey Rosendahl is from the Meeker High School graduating Class of 2017 in Meeker High School. Kasey Rosendahl was presented the youth Ann Stohlman Award in Sheridan, Wyo., for his exceptional leatherworking and his selfless character. Kasey Rosendahl received the award in spring of 2017. The Ann Stohlman Award is a prestigious award given to a leatherworker who is willing to use his/her skills to help others. In Rosendahl’s case he used his leatherworking to give back to those he cares about most.

Bob Klenda of Meeker is Rosendahl’s leatherworking mentor.

“Without Bob I wouldn’t be where I am now with my leatherworking,” Rosendahl said.

Klenda was also the person who nominated Rosendahl for the Ann Stohlman Award.

The Al Stohlman Award (the adult version of the Ann Stohlman Award) was given to Klenda in 2010 for his willingness to share his leatherworking skills with the youth of Meeker through 4-H.

“Kasey has learned through leatherworking how to become an independent man who can stand on his own two feet and that is the most important lesson that anyone can learn,” Klenda said.

Rosendahl has been mentored by Bob since he was 9-years-old and started participating in the 4-H leatherworking program.

Rosendahl has not only won the Ann Stohlman Award, he also won a pair of Ariat boots for winning the Meeker Summer Rodeo Series bronc riding competition, and won grand champion at the 2017 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo in senior leatherworking with his breast collar project.

Rosendahl will continue to work with leather alongside Bob Klenda and he will also continue to participate in future rodeos. It will be interesting to see what future achievements Rosendahl earns for his leatherworking and rodeo competitions.

