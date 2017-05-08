Lady Panthers win final home game

RANGELY | The lady Panthers had their final home game/parent night against Moffat County Friday. The players recognized and thanked their parents for all of their support throughout the season.

The Panthers won 4-1 over the Moffat County Bulldogs. Senior Taylor Heil had three goals including one penalty shot and senior Ciara Wilson had the fourth goal. Overall the girls played a competitive game. Offensive and defensive worked together to come up with the win.

Heil has played for the Panthers for two years. She has been the top scorer for the team for both years. Hejl had three goals against Moffat County Friday including a penalty shot. Hejl has 13 goals total for the 2017 season.

