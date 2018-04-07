Learn to cook well on a budget

MEEKER | Need help preparing healthy meals on a limited budget? Sign up for Cooking Matters, a free class held once a week for six weeks. Chefs and dieticians will answer your questions, you’ll eat in class, go home with groceries and have childcare provided. Classes held April 3-May 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or April 6-May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information contact Janelle Borchard at 970-878-9528.

