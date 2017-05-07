Letter: Chiropractic office closing in Rangely

Dear Editor:

It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that Back to Health Chiropractic in Rangely must close our doors May 31, 2017.

We regret any negative effect this may have on our wonderful patients and businesses that have relied on us for chiropractic services and drug and alcohol screens as well as DOT physicals, but we are not in a position to offer the quality of care that we are accustomed to delivering and we must close our office.

We will continue to be available to be reached at our home at 970-374-2234. If you have any questions about your DOT documentation, charts or records of treatment, please call us.

We wish the very best to all in the future.

Joyce Muller, BSN, DC

Charles Novak, MS, DC

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...