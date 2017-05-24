Letter: Go for a horseback ride along the White River in June

Dear Editor:

According to Rex Walker, I was the most successful horse operator in Colorado. I ran over 100 horses for 24 years in Breckenridge, after working for Rex and Sombrero Ranches for several years. I was, when it was over, his oldest and biggest customer. In 2007 I sold out and retired full time to the Big Island of Hawaii.

I have been going nuts in what is called Polynesian Paralysis.

Double knee replacements saw me back in Colorado last year and I was able to return to Meeker where many years ago I helped out as a Sombrero employee during several hunting seasons on the Theos Ranch and down in Phil Barrett’s Beaver Creek. I even tried to help Nick in his very unsuccessful campaign for re-election and used to eat the broken candies Johnny Van brought from his pal in Junction.

I have come out of retirement as Rex has allowed me to try to rent some horses out of his Meeker Stables about 13 miles down the White on County Rd. 8. I’m sure you can imagine it’s not for the money.

For the month of June, to say howdy and to give people from around here a chance to slide up on a horse, I am offering Meeker residents including all local workers from anywhere on Earth, to ride our horses on a 30 minute introductory ride for 20 bucks a person. Even though it’s a short ride it’s really pretty scenery along this beautiful White River.

Come on down to ride, say hi or just pet a horse.

P.S. If anyone wants to learn the horse business from an often-called horse whisperer and get paid too I’m looking for summer help. Call 808-640-7935 (Sabu’s cell).

Yours truly,

Lauren Kaye

aka “SABU”

