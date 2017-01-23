Letter: Grateful for care and support during time of loss and grief

Dear Editor:

This is a very difficult time for all of us. We are saddened by the passing of Sally Carter Brown during Christmas Day. Your presence before, during and after the funeral services helped to lighten our burden. We were grateful to enjoy your company and hear your lovely memories and kind considerations. The family would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest appreciation for the thoughtfulness presented to us and love we have been given during our time of bereavement. It is hard to put into words the thanks we would like to give for all the help, thoughtfulness, generosity and sympathy you have given to Sally and us during this difficult time. We are very grateful for your support and loving friendship.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.”

Sincerely,

Dave Brown

and the Family of Sally Brown

Meeker

