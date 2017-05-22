Letter: Local response sought for Meeker Adventure Center RFQ

Dear Editor:

The Meeker Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) would like to inform the public of, and invite any and all interested parties to respond to the formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) which was recently released on May 1, 2017. MURA is requesting responses from interested individuals and businesses (“Respondents”) to select qualified firms capable of assuming operational and/or other responsibilities associated with the Meeker Adventure Center (“Center”).

The development and operations of the Center is being structured as a public-private partnership, and MURA is taking a leading role in organization of the partnership. The release of the RFQ is a major milestone and represents the next important step in the implementation of the Town and County’s economic diversification strategy plan. The Center is part of a broader economic development initiative undertaken by the Town of Meeker and Rio Blanco County to create diversified industry activity, create additional economic drivers in downtown Meeker, and help establish the community as an ideal location for private investment.

Individuals and businesses interested in the following roles associated with the Center are invited to respond to this request:

General Operators: MURA is requesting responses to identify qualified firms/businesses/individuals capable of assuming operational responsibility.

Service providers: MURA also invites Responses from parties that are interested in providing specific services in conjunction with the Center (i.e. archery range operations, firearms range operations, retail/pro-shop operations, horseback trips, fly fishing trips, backpacking trips, wildlife watching etc.). Potential service providers are not limited to the types of services that are specifically mentioned within this RFQ. Proposals for new and creative service offerings are encouraged.

Co-located Businesses: Responses are invited from businesses that are interested in co-locating their business, office, or other commercial operation to the Center (i.e. guides and/or outfitters, retail, outdoor/hunting industry location-neutral businesses, non-profits related to the outdoor and hunting industries)

Event Operators: Responses are invited from organizations, individuals, and businesses that are interested in utilizing the Center, or the Town of Meeker in general, as a site for competitions, events, training courses, retreats etc.

A non-mandatory informational meeting will be held to provide respondents with additional details and/or answer questions about the RFQ and submission process. This meeting will be held at the Meeker Town Hall (345 Market St.) in Meeker, Colo., 81641 on May 24, 2017, at 6 p.m. Interested parties that are not able to attend in-person are invited to join via conference call by dialing 857-216-3770; PIN 61607. If planning on joining by phone, please RSVP by emailing kelby@bettercity.us.

The deadline for receipt of one electronic copy of the response to this RFQ is 5 p.m. Mountain time on July 10, 2017. It is the responsibility of the Respondent to ensure that the response is received by MURA prior to the deadline. To learn more about the Center, RFQ and the submission process, please see the complete RFQ, which can be found by visiting the project website: meekeradventure.com.

Sincerely,

Shawn Bolton

Chairman, Meeker Urban Renewal Authority

