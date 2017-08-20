Letter: Public meeting and open house for new water storage project on White River

Dear Editor:

The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District (RBWCD) is hosting a public meeting and community workshop on Aug. 22 and want individuals interested in our White River Storage project to attend.

As many of your readers are aware, in March of 2015 the RBWCD completed a feasibility study with a goal of developing a reliable new water storage project in the White River watershed. This new water project would be in both Rio Blanco and Moffat counties and has several stakeholders.

Since the completion of the feasibility study, the RBWCD has developed a scope of work and timeline for the next phase of this project and in our ongoing efforts to educate and keep interested parties informed are planning a public meeting and community workshop. On Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. the public is invited to come to the Weiss Center Conference Room on the Colorado Northwestern Community College Campus to see a presentation on the RBWCD’s ongoing efforts on the proposed water storage project in the White River watershed. For those who cannot attend the public meeting an open house will also be held from 3-6 p.m. with staff on hand to answer questions.

We hope that anyone looking to learn more about the RBWCD’s efforts will join us for what should be an exciting and informative presentation.

Thank you,

Alden Vanden Brink, District Manager

Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District

Rangely

Like this: Like Loading...