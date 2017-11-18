Letter: Rangely mayor will not seek another term

Dear Editor:

My good friends in Rangely, I have had some dramatic changes in my personal life in the past few weeks that has left my future uncertain and with that in mind I will not be seeking another term as mayor. I have enjoyed my experiences while serving in town government but what I am most grateful for are the new friendships I have made both on and off of the town council. I would be remiss if I did not express the deep appreciation I feel for the employees of this wonderful town, they are exceptional and go about serving us with no fanfare but to improve our lives daily through their service.

The experiences I have had while serving on the Town Council will impact the rest of my life in a very positive way and I am so very thankful for that. I will miss the interaction with my fellow council members and the great employees who serve us at town hall.”

Sincerely,

Mayor Joseph Nielsen

Rangely

