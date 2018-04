Dear Editor:

The Rural School Project team would like to thank the person or persons who put gravel in the driveway of Coal Creek School recently. We have no idea who did it but it is very much appreciated. It has made the driveway so much smoother and mud free. Thanks for helping us make this historical building a welcoming place for people to come and visit.

Rural School Project team: Marge Rogers, Martha Cole, Ellene Reichert and Janet Clark

Meeker

