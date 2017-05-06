Letter: Thank you from the V.F.W. Post 5843 and Ladies Auxiliary

Dear Editor:

We want to thank the community that braved the cold and wind and made it to our scholarship fundraiser on Saturday. It was a lot of fun.

We also want to send a special thank you to Watt’s Ranch Market, Mountain Valley Bank, Samuelson’s True Value.

Another special thanks to Mrs. Chinn and Mrs. Collins who were all ready to pucker up on Saturday. However, the actual kissing of the pig will still take place Thursday May 11 before the band concert.

Thank you everyone for making our community so great.

V.F.W. Post 5843

Auxiliary Secretary

Vicki Crawford

Meeker

Like this: Like Loading...