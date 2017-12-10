Letter: Thanks from Lancaster family

Dear Editor:

We would like to thank everyone for the support and concern shown during the untimely loss of our loved one. There are so many who did so much: RE-4 School District for allowing us the use of the high school gymnasium and all that entailed, the Elks Club 1907 BPOE for the use of their building for the dinner, the ladies of the Grace Baptist Church, LDS Relief Society, Nichols market and all the other individuals who brought food for the dinner, Giovanni’s Italian Grill for cooking meats and providing the family with a meal. Additional thanks to so many others who sent cards, flowers, food and prayers.

This tiny community is full of so many caring people. We will never forget your kindness.

Much Gratitude,

The Family of Nick Lancaster

Rangely

