Letter: Wolf proponents have no skin in the game

December 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Letters To The Editor 0

Dear Editor:
I’m confused about the “clarification” letter from Delia G. Malone, Sierra Club wolf reintroduction cause champion. It really was a sophomoric “zinger” to any rancher or person with an opposite opinion of her utopian view of the world. I’m wondering why she is so vehemently opposed to any discerning view to hers? Does she even have any skin in the game? Because they only skin lost will be the loss of livestock and dollars to these family ranches if we are bullied into reintroduction by these eco-thugs.
Kyle Hooks
Meeker

