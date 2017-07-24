Livestock Judging Teams

The junior and senior teams: (back) Buzz Clatterbaugh, Kacie Lapp, Jilli Bumguarder, Macy Collins and Marryn Shults, (front) Hayden Shults, Eva Scritchfield, Trae Kennedy and Tatumn Kennedy.
The combined RBC/Otero County 4-H team earned reserve champion team honors at the TRA contest and third high team honors at the 70th annual Gunnison County Stockgrowers 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Kacie Lapp, Macy Collins, Jilli Bumguardner from RBC and Jakob Juul from Otero County.
The 2017 Junior RBC 4-H livestock judging team members are (back) coach Clint Shults, Buzz Clatterbaugh and Spud Kent, (front) Hayden Shults, Eva Scritchfield, Trae Kennedy, Marryn Shults and Tatumn Kennedy
