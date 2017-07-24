Livestock Judging Teams

July 24, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Slider 0

The junior and senior teams: (back) Buzz Clatterbaugh, Kacie Lapp, Jilli Bumguarder, Macy Collins and Marryn Shults, (front) Hayden Shults, Eva Scritchfield, Trae Kennedy and Tatumn Kennedy.
The combined RBC/Otero County 4-H team earned reserve champion team honors at the TRA contest and third high team honors at the 70th annual Gunnison County Stockgrowers 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Kacie Lapp, Macy Collins, Jilli Bumguardner from RBC and Jakob Juul from Otero County.
The 2017 Junior RBC 4-H livestock judging team members are (back) coach Clint Shults, Buzz Clatterbaugh and Spud Kent, (front) Hayden Shults, Eva Scritchfield, Trae Kennedy, Marryn Shults and Tatumn Kennedy

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply