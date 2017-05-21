MACC sponsoring community film studies group

By Bob Amick

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council (MACC) in cooperation with Mary Grady, who will serve as film studies steering committee chair, have agreed to sponsor a community film studies group. The purpose of the group will be to select, schedule, screen and review a wide variety of motion picture films of interest to community members and to share discussions and insight on the various offerings. The film studies group will be a part of the MACC effort to support a Creative District innovative program for arts and cultural appreciation of the classic motion picture history that evolved as a part of American and international film-making traditions.

Because Meeker has had no motion picture theatre since the classic and historical 1920 Art Deco-era Rio Theatre was demolished in the 1970s, it has been necessary for movie fans to travel to neighboring communities to experience the ambiance of “going to the picture show.”

Examples of film studies offerings may include classic 20th century technicolor and musical films with renowned stars; international films, film noir, animated cartoons, documentaries, amateur films and more.

A film studies steering committee organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23 at noon at the Meeker Public Library where a discussion will be held with interested youth, adults and seniors to discuss the films that may be chosen for review and discussion. A movie will be screened at the meeting. Please bring a brown bag lunch.

Anyone interested in participating and/or organizing the film studies group film selections and scheduling is encouraged to attend the organizational meeting.

For more information please contact Mary Grady: e-mail granch43@gmail.com or call 970-756-3217.

