Meeker FFA selling hanging baskets today

MEEKER | The Meeker FFA Chapter is hosting its annual plant sale. All plants in the greenhouse have been cultivated by horticulture students in the high school’s greenhouse. Bedding flowers, filler plants, vegetables and even perennials available Monday through Thursday in the ag shop (south side of Meeker High School) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. providing hardy starts for your garden. Single vegetables (cucumbers, squash, peas, tomatoes) $2; single flowers (geraniums and columbines) $3; 4-pack flowers (begonias, ornamental grass, filler plants) $2; 6-pack flowers (pansies, petunias, columbines, Kwik Kombo) $3; fill-a-flat special: $15 for a full flat of flowers. Thursday, May 25 only: hanging basket arrangements will be for sale $20 a pot. Thank you for supporting the Meeker FFA Chapter!
